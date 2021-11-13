Union minister distributes e-Shram cards among unorganised workers in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Minister Rameswar Teli on Friday distributed e-Shram registration cards among 30 unorganised workers in Manipur and asserted that the state will touch "new heights of achievement" with proper implementation of this scheme, an official statement here said.

Addressing a gathering, Teli said that around 7.30 crore workers and labourers across the country have registered their names on the eSHRAM portal.

A target of 8.65 lakh registrations has been set for Manipur, the Union minister of state for labour and employment stated.

"Manipur will touch new heights of achievements with registration and better implementation of eSHRAM... We are planning to reach the target in Manipur by the end of December with the co-operation of the chief minister," Teli maintained.

The e-Shram portal, launched in August, stores a comprehensive database of the country’s unorganised workforce.

Those registered will be eligible for Rs 2 lakh coverage for accidental death and permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial disability.

The Union minister further said that one crore women has received LPG connection under Ujjwala Scheme Part 1, and another one crore would be getting as part of the programme's second edition.

Cheques and certificates under the employees state insurance (ESI) programme, and pension payment order (PPO) were also handed over to the beneficiaries at the event here, according to the statement issued by Manipur’s Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

Among others, Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the event. PTI COR RMS RMS

