Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Launches 65th IAS Civil List 2020 And Its E-version

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched the 65th version of the IAS Civil List-2020. The list would contain a detailed description of their profile in a bid to help officers get selected for the right post, as well as make their information more accessible to the general public. This is also the second time that an online version of the list has been released equipped with photographs of the IAS officers, containing the information of IAS as per batch, cadre state, present posting, pay and allowances, education and superannuation.

'Establishment of NRA underway'

Jitendra Singh also spoke about the proposal for the establishment of a National Recruitment Agency, saying that it was in "advanced stages" and when introduced, it would help level the playing field for all the candidates and graduates. The Minister also hinted on the functioning of the National Recruitment Agency saying that the recruitment would be conducted based on an online Common Eligibility Test for candidates applying for non-gazetted posts with test centres available in every district.

The Union Minister also stated that while the country was combating the deadly Cornavirus pandemic, more than 25 lakh officers had registered on the government's online training platform- iGoT which helped train an IAS officer into a frontline COVID warrior. Launched under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, iGoT offers various courses that officers can undertake based on different fields such as health education, stress management, quarantine and isolation etc to expand their knowledge on COVID.

