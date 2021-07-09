Union Minister Gadkari Wants Usage Of Steel, Cement In Road Construction To Be Minimised

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday called for a reduction in the use of steel and cement in the construction of roads without compromising on the quality. Backing his appeal, the Union Minister suggested that it could be achieved through innovation and research."

"CNG, LNG and ethanol should be used for the road equipment machinery," Union Minister Gadkari said while addressing the 16th Annual Conference on "Road Development in India”. The Minister also stressed on import substitution, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous methods and development of alternative fuel.

India has the second-largest road network with 63 kilometres of road, Nitin Gadkari said, adding that road infrastructure played a crucial role in the growth of the economy. The 64-year-old leader said, "70% of the goods and nearly 90% of passenger traffic uses roads to commute".

"Prime Minister has set a vision for India to become a five trillion dollar economy in next five years. The government is investing 1.4 trillion dollars i.e. Rs 111 lakh crores in infrastructure development through the national infrastructure pipeline, further this year, the Government has increased year on year infrastructure CAPEX by 34 per cent to Rs. 5.54 lakh crore," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

The Union Transport Minister further highlighted that increased investment in the infrastructure sector would help create employment during the COVID pandemic. He added that his target is to construct a 60,000 km world-class highway at the rate of 40 km per day.

Road Minister's plan to build a world-class network

During the virtual meet, Gadkari said that his ministry will seek the Cabinet's approval for allowing townships along the national highways.

"And now we have prepared a cabinet note for approval ....for making roadside townships, smart cities, logistic parks, industrial clusters," he said. We are making 400 roadside amenities," he added.

The minister also said that the government is planning to construct tunnels worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore.