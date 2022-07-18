Union Minister Giriraj Singh Demands Ban On PFI, Says 'spreading Atmosphere Of Terror'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has demanded a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), two days after a potential terror module indulging in anti-India activities was busted in Bihar. On Monday, while speaking to the media, he stated that the PFI is 'spreading terror' and it's high time the outfit should be banned by the government.

"In India, PFI has created an atmosphere of terror. They provide training to the people in Bihar including other states of the country. It's high time, a ban should be imposed on PFI," said Giriraj Singh.

#LIVE: Union Minister Giriraj Singh calls for a ban on the PFI; Tune in here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/z7TGItcpbL — Republic (@republic) July 18, 2022

PFI Link in Patna Terror Module

On Thursday, the Bihar Police busted a suspected terrorist module in Patna, by arresting three suspected terrorists who were plotting to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12. The suspected terrorists were being trained in Phulwari Sharif, 15 days ahead of the PM's visit to plot ways to target him. The Bihar Police conducted raids at the Phulwari Sharif office of the suspected terrorists, which led to their arrests.

According to cops, the terror module was planning to turn India into an Islamic nation by 2047. During the raid, the police found incriminating documents, one of them titled — ‘2047 India Towards Rule of Islamic India’, along with 25 PFI pamphlets. So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the Phulwari terror plot.

On Friday, Bihar police raided multiple locations, including offices of the PFI. However, the PFI has distanced itself from the anti-India plot busted by Patna Police. Anis Ahmed, the General Secretary of the Islamist outfit, said that the police narrative shouldn't be believed. He said that the PFI is being targeted. "NIA, ED and others came after us. Now they are asking state and city police to come after us. In the particular story created by the police, the dots are not matching...It is a work of fiction," Ahmed said.

