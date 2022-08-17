Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who holds the portfolio of Housing and Urban Affairs in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet, hailed the Centre's decision to shift Rohingya refugees to Economic Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Delhi and said that India provides refuge to all regardless of their race or religion.

Taking to his Twitter, Union Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri wrote, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision, all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection."

Referring to this development, he said that those who had spread false narratives about India's refugee policy by linking it to CAA will be disappointed.

"Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs tweeted.

Rohingya refugees to be shifted to flats in Delhi

Notably, around 1,100 Rohingya refugees staying in tents in Delhi will be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security, ANI reported on Tuesday. It is significant to mention that the decision about housing Rohingya refugees in the national capital was taken during a high-level meeting on Tuesday, wherein senior representatives of the Delhi administration, Delhi Police, and Ministry of Home Affairs attended the meeting, which was presided over by the Delhi Chief Secretary.

In the meeting, the Social Welfare Department of the Delhi Government received orders to ensure that the new campus has the basic necessities of facilities, including a fan, three meals per day, a landline phone, a television, and a recreational space. The Delhi Police was also given instructions to provide security to the area where these flats are located. The Delhi government has been instructed to furnish the apartment with the basic necessities and deliver it to the FRRO (Foreign Regional Registration Offices) which will felicitate the shifting of Rohingya refugees into these flats.

"These refugees will now be shifted to North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) flats in Bakkarwala village of Outer Delhi. There is a total of 250 flats belonging to the EWS category where all 1,100 Rohingyas, currently residing in the Madanpur Khadar camp, will be accommodated," a senior official who has knowledge of the development told ANI. It is significant to mention that all of the Rohingyas who will be relocated to these flats own a special ID card issued by the UNHCR, and their information is on record.

(With inputs from ANI)