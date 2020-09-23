Union Minister Hardeep Puri Seeks To Assuage Fears Of Farmers, Cites Safeguards In Bills

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday sought to reassure farmers amid the backlash over the three agrarian bills passed by the Parliament. He asserted that The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 have nothing to do with the Minimum Support Price. Puri reiterated that the MSP and government procurement system will continue.

To buttress his point, he mentioned that the MSP for wheat and paddy has gone up 1.7 times and 2.4 times respectively during the Modi government's tenure. The Civil Aviation Minister also stressed that the aforesaid bills had requisite safeguards to ensure that the farmers are not cheated by anyone. For instance, he highlighted that the sale, lease or mortgage of farmers' land is prohibited.

It has been clarified several times by the PM & Agriculture Minister that fixation of MSP & govt purchase at MSP will continue as it is & that these legislations are not related to MSP.



MSP for paddy has gone up 2.4 times & for wheat 1.7 times in the past 5 years of our govt. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 23, 2020

Read: Farm Bill Faceoff Gets Bigger: Kerala Govt To Move Supreme Court Upon Seeking Legal Advice

In order to ensure that our farmers cannot be shortchanged or cheated by anyone, the bills have several safeguards such as prohibition of Sale, lease or mortgage of farmers’ land & farmers’ land is also protected against any recovery.@narendramodi @nstomar @PMOIndia — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 23, 2020

Read: Madhya Pradesh Govt To Make Rs 4,000 Direct Cash Transfer To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Row over farm bills

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 states that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

After the passage of the farm bills in the Lok Sabha, Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest. Additionally, 15 political parties- Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, LJD, AAP, RJD, IUML, TMC, Kerala Congress (M), TRS, JD(S), CPI(M), CPI, DMK and SP wrote a joint letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to not give assent to the farm bills passed by Parliament. On Tuesday, the opposition also announced a boycott of both Houses of Parliament as a mark of protest against the suspension of 8 Rajya Sabha MPs and the farm bills.

Read: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die 8 Days Before Schedule As COVID Infections Among MPs Rise

(Image credits: PTI)