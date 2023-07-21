Union Minister Jitender Singh Calls For More Collaborations Among Countries In Interconnected World

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday said in an interconnected world, there should be more collaborations among nations to develop universal solutions that can be adapted to a large set of countries to make them affordable. Touching upon global concerns, he said the ongoing decade must see major innovation efforts for new technologies to be in the market to meet various climate goals.

Singh was addressing the International Ministerial meet of Joint 8th Mission Innovation Ministerial (MI-8) and 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM-14). Delegates from about 30 countries attended the conclave here. “In an interconnected world, there should be more collaborations among countries to develop universal solution that can be adapted to a large set of countries to make them affordable,” he said.

The minister urged the Indian diaspora to engage more with the country of their origin. He said the 'Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik' (VAIBHAV) fellowship programme, introduced recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a step in this direction. Singh said the 'Mission Innovation' is a term coined by PM Modi and the United Nation has recognized him for his policy leadership and pioneering work in championing and promoting new levels of cooperation on environmental action and clean energy initiatives and conferred on him Champions of Earth Award 2018.

He said various initiatives taken by India are testimony to its resolve to drive use of clean energy at an accelerated pace and enhance global and private sector participation. “At global level, let us all resolve to work together to foster innovations and drive necessary changes in the energy sector to ensure a sustainable, liveable future in a cleaner and greener planet,” Singh said.