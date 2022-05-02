Union Minister Jitendra Singh Invites Germany To Utlise India's Expertise In Tsunami Warning

India on Monday proposed further enhancing cooperation with Germany in the field of science and technology, with a focus on research on ‘atypical tsunami’ generated by under-sea landslides with a focus on the Makran subduction zone.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, during his talks with his German counterpart Steffi Lemke, also invited Germany to utilise India’s expertise in the field of early warning systems for tsunamis and related hazards.

Singh told Lemme that India has been recognised as one of the Tsunami Service Providers (TSP) under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation - Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (UNESCO-IOC) and invited Germany to make utilization of this opportunity.

Singh proposed to develop bilateral cooperation in areas of – Probabilistic Tsunami Hazard Assessments, Early detection of tsunamis including ‘atypical tsunami’ generated by the under-sea landslides triggered by earthquakes, Geodynamic modeling of Earth’s sub-surface for sub-marine landslides and crustal deformation monitoring using Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) data.

The cooperation could also cover tectonic settings of subduction zones in the Indian Ocean, with more emphasis on Makran Subduction Zone, and integrating machine learning methods, capacity building activities to strengthen pre-disaster preparedness and risk reduction programmes such as Tsunami Ready, cooperation in the area of long term Arctic observations and studies and cooperation in the field of gas hydrates and underwater drills.

Singh also reiterated India’s commitment to environmental and climate causes and to fulfilling its assurances made at COP-26 of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

He also expressed interest to augment cooperation in model development, Application of forecasts in renewable energy and the use of Artificial Intelligence/Machine learning.

He said that science & technology has been one of the strategic pillars of bilateral partnership and suggested exploring possibilities of bilateral scientific cooperation in emerging areas of weather and climate research, specifically, on trends of regional climate extremes and variability of vulnerable areas including tropics and high-latitudes.