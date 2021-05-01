Union Minister Jitendra Singh Recovers From COVID-19, Gets Discharged From Hospital

After recovering from COVID-19, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on May 1 said that he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon. Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, including Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and is also the Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, had tested positive for the virus on April 20. While taking to Twitter on Saturday, he said that after spending two weeks, he has been discharged and further expressed his “deep appreciation” and “gratitude” to resident doctors and the entire medical team for monitoring his condition day and night.

In a series of tweet, Singh thanked Dr Sushila Kataria and Dr Naresh Trehan for taking care. He also thanked the paramedics, nurses and attendant staff who looked after him. “Last but not the least, a word of acknowledgement to all those whose prayers helped me sail through these trying times,” he said.

I have been discharged today from Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon after spending two weeks there.

I owe to express my deep appreciation and gratitude to Resident Doctors and the entire medical team headed by Dr Sushila Kataria who painstakingly monitored my condition, day and

India’s COVID outbreak

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,523 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,91,64,969 cases and the death toll to 2,11,853. According to the government data, 375 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours in Delhi and the city reported 27,047 fresh COVID cases during the same period. This is the ninth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 coronavirus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in demand for medical oxygen and beds for the patients. Many parts of the country are also reporting an actual shortage of essential medical supplies. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, several countries around the globe have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the rising coronavirus cases.

According to PTI, The WHO and UNICEF are also procuring equipment and supplies, including 7,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 nasal devices for oxygen supply, as well as oxygen generating plants, COVID-19 testing machines, and personal protective kits. The WHO is even helping to set up mobile hospital units and is providing laboratories. Around 2,600 WHO field officers have been immediately deployed to support health authorities to curb the spread of the pandemic.

(Image: PTI)