Union Minister Jitendra Singh Says All Above 45 Yrs In J-K Will Be Vaccinated By June End

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said all people above 45 years in Jammu and Kashmir will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this month. Following the Centre's 'free vaccine for all' drive from June 21, over 30 percent of beneficiaries in the 18 to 45 years age group in Jammu and Kashmir will receive the COVID-19 jab.

Union Minister's review meet in J-K

Jitendra Singh conducted a review meeting with the Jammu and Kashmir authorities for nearly two hours at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu. During the meeting, the Union Minister evaluated the vaccine targets achieved by the Union Territory and planned a roadmap for a countrywide 'free vaccine for all' campaign beginning Monday. The minister informed that 76% of the age group of 45 years have already been inoculated in the Union Territory and by June, Jammu and Kashmir will attain full vaccination of the particular age group. Adding to the information, the minister also informed that 50% vaccination for the 18 to 45 years age group would be achieved by July end

Jitendra Singh suggested making the vaccination drive more hospitable and friendly with separate waiting and holding zones and offering refreshments during the 30 minutes holding period. He also asked for extending the drive-in vaccination facility at a large scale.

The officers of the Jammu and Kashmir administration informed Singh that every panchayat in the Union Territory has been provided with at least one isolation centre with five beds along with testing facilities. Further, the officers informed, out of 20 districts of the Union Territory, nine districts are in the green zone, two in the orange zone, and nine more in the yellow zone

The COVID management efforts were appreciated by the Union Minister. He expressed satisfaction about the mitigation of COVID care problems in government medical college and said, “The initial issues and apprehensions during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 and the lessons learned have a special significance for all, particularly the authorities in Government Medical College, Jammu.”

Further in the meeting, the minister noted that during the peak of second-wave COVID-19 the positivity rate was higher in the Kashmir division and also in the eight northeastern states whereas the Jammu division reported less positivity rate but a high mortality rate. Noting the information he said that healthcare preparedness in the Jammu division requires further improvement.

Vaccination needs to become a mass campaign, asserts Jitendra Singh

Speaking about the importance of the vaccination, Singh emphasized the responsibility of civil society along with the Government to turn the vaccination drive into a mass campaign. Furthermore, Jitendra Singh appreciated the quick and impactful steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that even on the first day of vaccination in the country over six crore people were inoculated which is more than the population of some of the European countries.

Singh said, “What is often not highlighted is that India under Modi has the distinction of having one of the fastest COVID vaccination drives in the world in spite of the constraints of a huge population of 135 crore and heterogeneous character of the nation.”

At the end of the meeting, Union Minister Jitendra Singh commended the Jammu and Kashmir administration for coping up with the challenges, as a result of which the parameters of COVID management in the Union Territory is next only to Kerala.

Input with- PTI, Image Source- PTI