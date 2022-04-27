Union Minister Jitendra Singh to inaugurate year-long good governance webinar series on Thursday

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate on Thursday a year-long national good governance webinar series , a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions are organising the series from April, 2022 to March, 2023.

The mandate to hold virtual conferences/webinars with District Collectors and other officers on a specific theme/sector is being taken forward by conducting 13 national good governance webinars over the year, it said.

It said the winners of the Prime Minister's awards for excellence in public administration since its inception will be invited to present their experiences given to DARPG.

One webinar on an identified sector/theme will be held every month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a reference about such webinars while addressing civil servants on the occasion of civil services day on April 21. He had awarded the civil servants with the PM’s award for excellence in public administration on that day.

"There are several training institutes related to civil services which are scattered across the country, whether it is the external affairs ministry, police department, revenue department etc. The award winners should spend at least one or one-and-a-half hours every week and give a virtual presentation to all the trainees regarding their concepts (for civil services), their preparation and the problems faced by them,” Modi had said.

Secondly, the 16 colleagues who have been awarded should select one scheme for the 16 districts they represent, the prime minister had said.

“There should be a virtual summit with the people in charge of that scheme in all the 20 districts and find out which district fared better in implementing that scheme,” he had said.

The 13 webinars would be on different themes under the good governance initiatives that have been felicitated the prime minister's award in the past years since its inception in 2006, the statement said.

The themes selected for the national webinars are proposed to cover multiple sectors like health, education, environment, disaster management, priority programmes, jal/water management etc.

The awarded states/districts will present their exemplary work in these national webinars, the purpose being to highlight the best practices and award-winning initiatives for replication by other states/districts.

The first webinar in the series is commencing on April 28 on the theme ‘improving service delivery’ under which two awarded initiatives will be presented.

“SAKALA” the initiative conferred with PM’s award in the year 2012-13 to the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms, Government of Karnataka and the initiative “e-Seva” conferred with award in 2006-2007 to the government of Andhra Pradesh will be presenting under the theme of “improving service delivery”.

Sakala, made possible through the Karnataka Guarantee of Services to Citizens Act 2011 (amended in 2014), has been an example of success in time-bound service delivery to citizens.

The e-Seva is a good governance initiative that incorporates the vision of National e-Gov plan “Public Services Closer to Home” and its objective is to provide smart, citizen centric, ethical, efficient and effective governance facilitated by technology.

The state administrative reforms and IT secretaries, state ATI’s, District Collectors and state/district information officers will join the event virtually.

The webinar is expected to witness about 300 participants. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR