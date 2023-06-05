Union Minister Kishan Reddy Distributes 1,300 Appointment Letters At Kaushal Mahotsav Mela

Nearly 1300 people in Hyderabad received appointment letters at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) from Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday. The job letter was distributed at a two-day job mela named Kaushal Mahotsav Mela that was organised at NSTI, in which various students and unemployed people participated. Notably, over 150 companies including IT companies, manufacturing companies, automobile companies, service sector, and the hospitality sector took part in the Job Mela organised in Hyderabad.

"On the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have organised the two-day Job Mela, Kaushal Mahotsav Mela, in Hyderabad. Around 1300 people were given appointment letters today, and this programme will be taken forward further in the future," said the Union Minister.

"More than 150 companies, including IT companies, manufacturing companies, automobile companies, the service sector, and the hospitality sector, have participated here. We have organised this for the first time in Hyderabad by the Government of India," he added. He further said that the event had been a grand success, and the central government will continue to organise such programmes in the future.

In the previous edition of Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed appointment letters to 71,000 respondents. After distributing the letters to the new recruits via video conferencing, PM Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme via video conferencing.

What is Rozgar Mela?

Rozgar Mela is an employment fair that runs for over a day or two. It has been designed to boost employment opportunities for the youth of the country. The programme has been designed by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Rozgar Mela employs candidates in various government departments at the central and state levels. The first phase of Rozgar Mela was launched by PM Modi last year in October, with an objective of hiring employees for government jobs. At the time of launch, 75,000 new recruits had received appointment letters.

The new recruits selected in the Rozgar Mela join various positions and posts like Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistants, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Head Constable, Assistant Commandant, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Professor, among others.