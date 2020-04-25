Union Minister Naqvi Extends Greetings On Ramzan, Says 'time To Pray For Safety Of People'

As the holy month on Ramzan commenced on April 24, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended wishes to all devotees and said this is the time to pray for the safety of people faced with COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ramzan is the time to offer prayers and seek blessings. It is also the time to pray for the safety of people as the world faces the challenge posed by the outbreak of coronavirus. Religious and social leaders and the Centre have appealed to people to offer prayers at home taking all precautions,” said the minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended wishes as the holy month of Ramazan commenced on Friday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he prays for everyone's safety, well-being, and prosperity. He added that he hopes the country emerges victorious in the battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.

READ | Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Delhi's Jama Masjid Lit Up For Ramzan

India observes Ramzan amid COVID-19 lockdown

Believers around the country have begun fasting from Saturday as they welcomed the holy month amid the unprecedented circumstances created by the outbreak of COVID-19. Since the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all religious places, including mosques, have been closed and people have been asked to offer prayers at their homes.

READ | Mumbai Police Clarifies On Rumours Of Lockdown Relaxation For Ramzan; Says 'no Such Order'

Leaders of the community across the country have urged fellow members to adhere to the lockdown rules strictly throughout the month. The community will not be able to offer congregational prayers in masjids throughout the holy month with the lockdown in place and restrictions over any religious gathering.

Special arrangements have been made at several places across the country to ensure that the community gets enough fruits and vegetables as they fast throughout the holy month.

As of date, 24,000 citizens have been infected with the deadly virus while 775 people have succumbed to it, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

READ | COVID-19: Delhi Police Urges Devotees To Offer Prayers At Home During Ramzan

READ | PM Modi Extends Ramzan Greetings, Hopes For 'decisive' Victory Against COVID-19

(With inputs from agency)