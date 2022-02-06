Union Minister Naqvi Offers 'Chadar' Sent By PM Modi At Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's Shrine

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday offered a 'chadar', sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of the Sufi saint's 810th Urs. The Chadar was accepted with full respect by the Anjuman Committee of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and was presented in the 'Darbar' of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. PM Modi had presented the Chadar to Union Minister Naqvi on February 2. Naqvi also read out the Prime Minister's message of peace and harmony, ANI reported.

Presented the Chadar which shall be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. pic.twitter.com/SJhObXNhRA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2022

'Generations will continue to be inspired by the ideas of Garib Nawaz': PM Modi

While paying his obeisance at the shrine, Union Minister Naqvi read out the message sent by PM Modi, where he stated that the Prime Minister has ushered his belief in the co-existence of different religions and sects in our country.

PM Modi admired the contribution of the great Sufi saint for the welfare of the country and said, "Congratulations and warm wishes to his followers across the world on the 810th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Sending 'Chadar' in Ajmer Sharif on the occasion of Urs of the great Sufi saint who spread the message of humanity across the world. I pay tribute to him."

"Generations will continue to be inspired by the ideas and thoughts of Garib Nawaz. An example of harmony and brotherhood, this festival of Urs will further strengthen the faith and belief of the devotees. With this belief of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of the annual Urs, I wish the nation, happiness and prosperity from the Dargah of Ajmer Sharif,” his message stated.

PM Modi went on to reflect that India is a vibrant country and our strength lies in the unity of diverse sections. Noting his idea of a vibrant and Unified India PM said in his message, "Unity in diversity is the identity of India. The harmonious coexistence of different religions, sects and beliefs in the country is our speciality. For strengthening the socio-cultural fabric of the country in different periods, the saints, mahatmas, Pirs and Fakirs have played an important role. In this respect, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's name is taken with full respect and reverence, who spread the message of love and harmony in the society."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @narendramodi/Twitter/ANI)