Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Bats For All-round Development In Tribal Areas

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said tribal villages should have all-round development.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a new building of the Organisation For Rights of Tribal (OFROT), a non-profit outfit, here.

Every tribal family should have a good house, access to clean drinking water, a 24-hour electricity supply and a good hospital, he said.

He is working on creating a Smart Village at Bela in Nagpur district and more such villages should be set up, the minister said.