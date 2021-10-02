Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Bats For Cleaner Energy To Power Vehicles At SIAT 2021

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday addressed the valedictory session of the Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT) through a virtual conference. During the session, he spoke on several factors including the Union government's aim of shifting public transport to green and clean sources of energy.

Mentioning the National Hydrogen Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Gadkari said that the initiative seeks to develop hydrogen technologies for the benefit of the mobility sector and will help India become a leader in the production and usage of green hydrogen. Gadkari also spoke about the efficiency of hydrogen and called it the fuel of the future. The Union minister said that the initiative will help India in its mission to achieve zero carbon emissions.

Speaking about the country's automobile sector, Gadkari said that the sector will soon take India's manufacturing to new heights, particularly under the recently launched 'Production Linked Incentive' scheme. He informed that the scheme will help boost the advancement of automotive technology products in the Indian auto sector and lower fossil fuel emissions.

Addressing valedictory session of 'Symposium on International Automotive Technology - SIAT 2021' https://t.co/nFJ58o8bn6 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 1, 2021

Centre's plans on developing India's transport landscape

During his address at the SIAT 2021, Minister Nitin Gadkari also spoke about the Centre's plans for improving the transport landscape in the country by introducing flex-fuel vehicles which will help automobiles to run on 100% ethanol and petrol. Mentioning countries like the USA, Brazil, and Canada, he said that India will also soon allow such flex engine-based vehicles and that it will help in transforming mobility in India.

Earlier on Friday, while laying the foundation stone for a flyover from Rajaram Bridge in Pune, Gadkari said, "In the next three to four months, I will be issuing an order, mandating all vehicle manufacturers to power vehicles with flex engines.

Speaking about road safety, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that a concept is being considered for achieving zero accidents and zero loss of lives as the country still reports 1.5 lakh deaths every year in road accidents.

Gadkari also urged vehicle manufacturers to focus more on salvaging from scrapped vehicles under the view of the shortage of semiconductors. He asked the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the organisers of the symposium to shift to more efficient and cheaper alternative sources.

