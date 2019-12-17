The Debate
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Launches ‘Khadi Rumal’ Programme In J-K

General News

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has launched a ‘Khadi Rumal’ program in which a handkerchief manufacturing unit has been set up in terror-prone areas of Kashmir

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched a ‘Khadi Rumal’ program in which a handkerchief manufacturing unit has been set up in the terror-prone areas of Kashmir which has employed around 1500 local women. More units will be set up as and how the demand grows so that there can be employment generation in the region, especially for women. "About 70-80 handkerchiefs are being made by one woman in four hours of her work.These handkerchiefs will be supplied to different states and regions as well as exported internationally," said the union minister. 

