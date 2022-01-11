Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tests Positive For COVID With Mild Symptoms; In Isolation

Amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The Union Transport and Highways Minister informed via social media that he had mild symptoms today and was found positive for coronavirus after being tested. Nitin Gadkari had further requested all the people who came in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested,” the Union Minister wrote in a tweet.

Earlier in the day legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai informed on Monday that they had tested positive for coronavirus.

COVID-19 situation in India

With a surge in COVID-19 cases followed by a concerning spread of Omicron variant, India on Tuesday reported 1,68,063 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With a slight dip of 6.5% in infections compared to Monday, the total caseload has jumped to 3,58,75,790. Apart from that, India has also recorded 277 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,84,213. Similarly, India's Omicron tally has jumped to 4,461 cases.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 97,827 active coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's total active caseload also stands at 8,21,446 and it constitutes around 2.29% of the total cases. A total of 69,959 patients have recovered, taking the total recovery tally to 3,45,70,131 across the country, while the recovery rate stands at 96.36%.

Notably, with the mounting number of COVID-19 and Omicron cases, five states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have contributed the maximum number of cases. While Maharashtra leads the tally with 33,470 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, it was followed by West Bengal with 19,286, Delhi with 19,166, Tamil Nadu with 13,990, and Karnataka with 11,698 cases.