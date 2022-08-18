Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Unveils India’s First Double-decker Electric Bus In Mumbai

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday unveiled India’s first double-decker AC electric Bus in Mumbai. In view of the Centre's call for the use of electric vehicles, the bus will run on electricity and not on diesel. The double-decker bus, called Switch EiV 22, will start operating from the month of September.

In a major boost to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Switch EiV 22 is designed, developed and manufactured in India. According to the statement released by the company, "Switch EiV 22 is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety and best-in-class comfort features." The statement further added, "The renewed iconic double-decker bus is designed to revolutionise public transportation in the country and will set new standards in the intra-city bus market."

While addressing the launch of India's first double-decker AC electric bus, Gadkari said, “Giving dynamic boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions and achieve PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resource and services.”

"There's a need to transform the country's transport system from a long-term perspective. With a focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem," he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Transport Minister wrote, “Ushering Sustainable Revolution! It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland’s Electric Double Decker Bus in Mumbai today.”

It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland's Electric Double Decker Bus in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/lTP4Jhosb0 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 18, 2022

India's first double-decker AC electric bus

The Switch EiV 12 is the first fully electric bus specifically designed for the Indian market. The double-decker electric bus can carry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single-decker bus. The architecture of the double-decker uses a 650 V system - the same platform as Switch EiV 12, launched in June 2022, which is also common with Switch e1.

Switch India has already received an order of 200 electric double-decker buses for Mumbai and is looking to create a space in the electric double-decker segment, across key regions in the country.