Union Minister Of State L Murugan Arrives In Jaffna On Four-day Visit To Sri Lanka

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Thursday visited the Kankesanthurai port in northern Sri Lanka as part of India's focus on connectivity and infrastructure development - the two key pillars of bilateral partnership.

Murugan, who arrived in Jaffna earlier in the day on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka, also met with Governor Jeevan Thiyagarajah and underlined the importance India attaches to Jaffna and the region in development partnership, the Indian mission said.

"Connectivity and infrastructure development are two key pillars of Sri Lanka-India partnership. MOS @Murugan_MOS visit to KKS port continues #India's focus on these key areas," the Indian High Commission here said in a series of tweets.

In 2018, India extended financial assistance of USD 45.27 million for upgrading Kankesanthurai Harbour into a commercial port and strengthening the country's efforts to become a regional maritime hub.

The port was rendered useless after the LTTE attacked it during the three-decade long civil war. The port was key in connecting the Jaffna peninsula with the rest of Sri Lanka and also India. Jaffna was once the stronghold of the Tamil Tigers, who were crushed by the Sri Lankan Army in May 2009.

The two countries plan to start a passenger ferry service between Kankesanthurai port in Jaffna district and Pondicherry.

During the visit, Murugan will also dedicate to the people of Sri Lanka the Jaffna Cultural Centre, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

The minister received a traditional welcome on his arrival in Jaffna. He also paid his respects to Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam at India Corner in Jaffna Public library, the Indian High Commission here said.

He emphasised that India will continue to be guided by the same spirit under Prime Minister Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, it added.

"Demonstration of #India's ongoing commitment to the people of #SriLanka. MOS @Murugan_MOS handed over dry rations to 250 needy families in #Jaffna," the mission said in another tweet.

The Jaffna Cultural Centre is a magnificent example of the India-Sri Lanka development partnership.

It was conceived as a reconciliation project primarily aimed at expanding the cultural infrastructure for the people of the Northern Province.

The state-of-the-art centre consists of multiple facilities such as a museum, an advanced theatre-style auditorium that can accommodate more than 600 people, a 11-storey learning tower and a public square that can also double up as an amphitheatre, the statement said.

Murugan is on a four-day visit and would meet with President Ranil Wickremesinghe before his departure on February 12, officials added.

The minister would also visit various sites that underline the scale and extent of India's people-centric development partnership in Sri Lanka and also interact with a cross-section of leaders and stakeholders, the Indian High Commission said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)