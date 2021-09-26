Union Minister Paras Visits Baramulla In J-K

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras on Sunday visited Pattan in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, interacted with fruit growers and inaugurated horticulture stalls.

The minister's visit is part of the Centre's public outreach programme in the union territory.

The minister inaugurated some stalls installed by horticulture and other related departments. These stalls displayed different fruit varieties that are locally grown.

Paras interacted with some fruit growers of Pattan during which they shared their feedback and farming experiences with the minister.

The minister urged them to adopt latest and scientific methodologies in their fields, adding that such interventions have the ability to leverage productivity.

He said the food processing sector has immense potential and there is a need of value addition of horticultural products so as to yield better and enhanced dividends. He reiterated that the central government is committed to ensure the welfare of farmers, besides doubling their income.

The fruit growers also raised some vital issues and demands which include establishment of cold storage facility, continuation of market intervention scheme, and hassle-free movement on national highway of vehicles carrying fruits to different markets.

Paras gave a patient hearing to the fruit growers and assured that all the genuine grievances shall be taken with the authorities concerned for their timely redressal. He said the current outreach programme aims to listen to the public's demands at the grassroots level so that a common man avail benefits of different welfare schemes and programmes.

He also inspected some high density orchards.

The minister distributed authorisation letters to farmers for purchasing subsidised farming machineries under the prime minister's development programme.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)