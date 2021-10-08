Union Minister Piyush Goyal Affirms Skill Development To Be Core Of All Government Schemes

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that skill development will be the core focus of all government schemes. The minister’s comments gain prominence as the Centre plans to introduce more resources in the many industrial, textile and automobile parks. Goyal added that the Government is now working to raise higher education quality by siding with foreign universities. According to the press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that the New Education Policy (NEP) being implemented across the country will emphasise skill development. "The NEP involved extensive consultations since Jan 2015, involving more than 2 lakh suggestions from 2.5 lakh Panchayats and proposals from around 700 districts. The NEP has not been criticised by anyone, it was made as a result of Sabka Prayas," the Minister said while addressing a webinar on "Sabka Prayas: Collective Partnership."

The minister added that the government is envisaging tie-ups with foreign universities during trade talks with other nations to improve the training system in India. "In the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) talks being negotiated with many countries such as the UK, Australia or Canada, we are trying to include Education as a key sector of cooperation and incorporate tie-ups among Universities keeping NEP as the basis and aiming to reduce fees," he said.

'NEP will lay the foundation for the New India'

Goyal further said that the government policies will bring forth new opportunities while driving good governance. He also said the NEP will lay the foundation for New India, as visualised by Prime Minister Modi. He said that it will help attain India with self-sufficiency. Goyal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 20 years of uninterrupted public service and said that it was an auspicious day.

"With 'Sabka Prayas' (Collective Partnership) as the driving force and Good Governance as the guiding principle of the various welfare schemes of the Government, we will be able to reach out to the most marginalised sections of the society. Good Governance implies making the country honest, ushering honesty into our institutions and making them transparent. 'Sabka Saath' and 'Sabka Vikas' is the ideal behind our Government's schemes, that has earned us 'Sabka Vishwas', and today the whole country is united on the path of 'Sabka Prayas' to improve the nation's destiny and bring prosperity to India, its entire population of 135 crore people," he said.

He added that implementing landmark schemes such as Jandhan, Ujjwala, promoting LED bulbs, Ayushman Bharat, DBT, JAM Trinity, One Nation, One Ration Card and PMGKAY will raise India’s position among nations. "People's Participation (Jan Bhagidari) through Collective Partnership (Sabka Prayas) leads to People's Movement (Jan Aandolan)," said Goyal.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI