Union Minister Piyush Goyal Asks US To Expedite Issuance Of Business Visas For Indians

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that India has asked the US to expedite the issuance of business visas so that people can make short trips to pursue their business and trade interests.

"We found very good resonance to our request that issuance of business visas which is taking a long time back home in India is an area which needs to be expedited, so that business persons interested on both sides, need to have faster processing of business visas so that trade, investment does not suffer," Piyush Goyal mentioned this during a press conference following the 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum in Washington.

Goyal emphasised that the movement of professionals, students, skilled workers, investors, and business travellers between the two countries is growing.

Piyush Goyal on US student visas

"And that has helped increase our bilateral relations. We are grateful that the US was able to process the student visas on an expedited basis so that in the post covid scenario our students would come to the US to pursue their studies in the fall of 2022 semester," he added.

This request to speed up business visas comes just a week after the State Department announced that the US embassy and consulates in India broke a record by issuing nearly 125,000 student visas in the fiscal year 2022.

United States on breaking their record

"Our embassy and consulates in India broke their record for the number of student visas issued in the single fiscal year 2022. We have issued nearly 1,25,000 student visas," Ned Price, US State Department Spokesperson said in a press conference while responding to a query over the slowdown in clearing visas backlog for Indian tourists.

From January 9 to 11, the Commerce Minister was in New York and Washington, DC for the India-US Trade Policy Forum. His visit included delegation-level discussions and a one-on-one meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.