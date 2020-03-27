Piyush Goyal Lauds Varanasi Citizens For Following Instructions Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, on Friday, shared a video from Varanasi where people were seen maintaining proper discipline and social distancing as they waited for their turn to buy goods.

"Vendors and customers following social distancing at Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi. Only by following discipline and instructions, collectively will we succeed against the COVID-19 virus," wrote Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in his Hindi Tweet.

डीज़ल लोकोमोटिव वर्क्स, वाराणसी में Social Distancing का पालन करते विक्रेता और ग्राहक।



सामूहिक रूप से अनुशासन और निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए ही हम COVID-19 वायरस🦠 के विरुद्ध सफल होंगे। pic.twitter.com/uFjZbZa8PE — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Indian railways is likely to transform its coaches into quarantine facilities to help the state governments.The Railways is planning to turn the existing coaches into wards where people who need to be quarantined can be placed with medical facilities and food being provided to them within the coach.

This comes after the idea was mooted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. During his meeting, he had told his colleagues to look for innovative ways to boost its medical facilities because of the virus spreading rapidly. Following the PM’s instructions, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Wednesday instructed top officials to start preparations.

According to a daily, under this plan, the trains would be transformed into holding centers for patients and paramedical staff who will be treating them.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest Health Ministry data available on Friday, India so far has 724 positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus and at least 19 deaths have been reported so far. Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He accentuated the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission chain of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages across the country - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," the Prime Minister said.

