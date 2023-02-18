Union Minister Piyush Goyal Reviews Implementation Of Central Schemes In Sikkim

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday reviewed the implementation of various central government schemes and development projects in Sikkim.

After arriving on a three-day visit to the Himalayan state, he chaired a review meeting with state government officials at the Tashiling Secretariat.

Chief Secretary VB Pathak and the heads of various departments briefed Goyal about the implementation of different central government schemes and development projects in the state.

Held a review meeting on central sector schemes & PM GatiShakti with senior officials in Sikkim.



Discussed:



🔸Significantly ramping up exports

🔸Setting up testing labs for organic products

🔸Collaborations with central institutions

🔸Planning & executing infra projects pic.twitter.com/yEYPUtNMDr — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 17, 2023

Among those reviewed by the minister were PM Gatishakti, National Oil Palm Mission, rubber plantations, blockchain and exporting facilities, officials said.

Goyal asked officials concerned to work for taking the USD 1 million revenue in organic farming to USD 1 billion in the future.

He said Sikkim has the potential to become a sustainable state, maintaining that such achievements will add more value to tourism.

He said the focus should be on farming large cardamom and spices, and developing homestays, which will help the youths to become self-employed.

Goyal is scheduled to visit Soreng town in West Sikkim on Saturday.