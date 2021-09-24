Union Minister Pradhan Seeks CM Jagan Reddy's Intervention In Andhra-Odisha Border Dispute

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha took serious cognisance of the reports of the further escalation of the Andhra Pradesh -Odisha border dispute. Taking note of the matter that escalated to villages of Gajapati district now, the Union Minister wrote a letter to the Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to peacefully resolve the dispute by holding bilateral talks to find an amicable solution to the long term dispute.

The clashes, which began in the 20-odd villages of Kotia gram panchayat in Odisha's Koraput district's Pottangi block, have now expanded to neighbouring border villages in Gajapati, according to the minister.

In the letter, Pradhan wrote, "In the interests of the residents of both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, I seek your urgent personal intervention for a conducive and mutually agreeable resolution of the matter.”

Dharmendra Pradhan urges Andhra CM Jagan to hold bilateral talks to resolve Andhra-Odisha border dispute

Pradhan also asserted some measures to resolve the decades-old dispute over the ownership of 21 of 28 villages that fall under Kotia panchayat. To establish a favourable environment for discussions, he offered steps such as the withdrawal of cases, the pullback of police and security troops, and the suspension of non-essential structural construction in the contested areas.

He highlighted that it is a matter of deep concern, as these disputes have the potential to derail the developments achieved till now. He also said that such situations pose threats to the security situation and allow the left-wing extremists to indulge in violence. Pradhan described the current turbulent scenario as "extremely unfortunate," saying that it presents a security risk and threatens the peace that had been earned over the years.

Escalation of border dispute

In the last few months, there have been several standoffs in Kotia. The results of the panchayat elections in Kotia were recently announced by Andhra Pradesh. After the Andhra Pradesh government attempted to launch various initiatives in the territory claimed by both states, the Odisha government deployed police and constructed barricades at Kotia last month. In 1968, a dispute over the ownership of 21 of Kotia panchayat's 28 villages reached the Supreme Court but has not been resolved yet.

(With Inputs from PTI)



Image: PTI/Twitter/@ysjagan