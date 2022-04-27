Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Assures India Has Sufficient Coal; Says 'no Need To Panic'

Amid rising concerns over coal shortage across the nation, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, assured the country that thermal power plants have enough stock. While talking to news agency ANI, the Union Minister provided the details and asserted that the thermal power plants of the country till April 25 had 21.55 mn tons of coal. It is important to mention here the aforementioned quantity of stock is enough to generate power for 9 to 9.5 days, as per the Union Minister.

Joshi went on to give more details and said that the Centre is monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and said that the total coal stock available with Coal India Limited (CIL) and thermal power the nation has 72.5 mn tons of coal. The Union Minister requested to not panic assuring that the Central government will make sure it provides the required coal to the nation.

"As of 25 April, 21.55 mn tons of coal stock is available with thermal power plants - almost 9-9.5 days of stock available with thermal power plants. This stock is replenished on a day-to-day basis. With Coal India together, we've around 72.5 mn tons in stock. According to me, there is no need to panic. Govt is monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis, hourly basis. We will supply the required coal to the country," Joshi said.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin asks for 72,000 tons of coal daily

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "I request you to direct the Ministry of Coal to ensure the supply of 72,000 MT coal per day as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) at Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports. Only this step can enable us to maintain an uninterrupted power supply in the state and hence I solicit your personal intervention in this regard."

Chief Minister Stalin, in his letter, added, "Enough power is not available in energy exchanges to meet the requirement of all buying utilities. This serious situation would significantly impact the nascent post-COVID economic recovery and needs to be immediately addressed.”

After the letter by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the BJP state president K Annamalai launched a counter-attack on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu over allegations of the Centre's inadequate coal supply to the state, accusing the DMK of creating an "artificial power shortage" and further aggravating people's distress.