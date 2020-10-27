Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Tests Positive For COVID-19; Hospitalised

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Republican Party of India (RPI) leader informed that as a precautionary measure he will be getting hospitalised. He also urged all the people who came in contact with him to get tested for COVID-19 as well.

I have tested #COVID19 positive and as per advise of Doctors I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take Care & Stay Safe — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) October 27, 2020

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has been admitted to a private hospital in South Mumbai, informed an official. An aide of the RPI leader said that Athawale is also a diabetic. In an official press release, the Republican Party of India informed that all government meetings and RPI events have been cancelled following the COVID-19 test results of Ramdas Athawale. According to media reports, Athawale fell sick on Monday and got him tested after he started experiencing body ache and cough.

Payal Gosh joins Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India

Film actor Payal Ghosh on Monday joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) and has been named as the vice president of its women’s wing. Ghosh grabbed the headlines after she accused film director and actor Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, filing a case against him.

She has been named as the vice president of women's wing of RPI (A). pic.twitter.com/slRLOKtJWV — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

After Payal Ghosh's accusations, Athawale came out in support of the actor in her fight against director Anurag Kashyap. In a joint press conference, Athawale asserted that his party will protect Payal Ghosh as she has dared to come out and speak about her tragic experience. He had also accompanied her to the meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)