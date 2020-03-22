Watch: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Lauds Janta Curfew, Warns Against Fake News

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad opined that a new history had been created with the Janta Curfew. He lauded the people for giving a tremendous response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal. When asked about the possibility of putting the entire country under lockdown, Prasad observed that this would be decided by the health administrators on the nature of the threat. He also reminded everyone that the lockdown was not an occasion for a social gathering. Thereafter, he advised social media platforms to be responsible and accountable in the context of combating fake news.

‘Janta curfew- A historic moment’

“I must tell you it is a historic moment. On the appeal of Shri Narendra Modi, the entire country today responded in terms of voluntarily imposing a Janta curfew and at 5 pm, the way they responded. Let me tell you, I was not born during the freedom movement.”

“But I was told that Gandhiji at times used to do these calls. When I was a young student during the JP Movement in Bihar, we used to play this ghanti. Today, for the sake of the doctors, the paramedics, the Air India pilots, the cleaners, the ambulance drivers- the PM requests the country and the country rises from filmstars to taxiwallahs, from the elite to the common man. I think it is a great moment. History has been created.”

On the possibility of a complete lockdown

“Let this be decided by the health administrators depending on the nature of the threat and the required interventionist action. I would straight away put it like this. The Delhi government has done, today Yogiji has said that if there is even one reported case in a district, then that district must go in a lockdown. I am told that the same view is going to be taken in many districts of Bihar also. Maybe this model can be replicated. But I would recommend that this decision taken be judged purely from the point of view of safety and security.”

“There is no set model globally. Because this is a new virus. New York and California- two of the most prosperous states of the USA have been worst affected. When you are confronted by this kind of pandemic, you have to go by certain protocols, the needs of the country, the needs of the people and balance it.”

‘This lockdown is not an occasion for a social gathering’

"Lockdown ultimately depends on the cooperation of the people as the people of India showed today. I would surely hope that the same spirit continues. And therefore, if people violate it, if they start making it a celebratory get together in their homes, it will not be a very fair thing to do. This lockdown is not an occasion for a social gathering. The second thing that I am concerned about is that there are many elderly people staying alone. The neighbourhood will have to come together to ensure that they don’t suffer."

Advice to social media platforms

"This is the occasion to maintain some kind of earnestness on social media, some degree of responsibility on social media. I am a great supporter of social media. But it is equally important not to give credence to any news or comments made on social media. Check, verify, cross-check and circulate. It is very important that there should be cooperation from all sides."

"People say I am just the messenger, don’t kill the messenger. This conventional logic in case of free media will not at all be applicable when we are being confronted with a serious challenge. I will urge the social media platforms to show great statesmanship, responsibility, and accountability in these troubling times in the country."

