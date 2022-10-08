Union Minister Reviews Central Schemes Executed In Coimbatore

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Saturday reviewed various centrally-sponsored schemes that are being implemented in the city, officials said.

At the review meeting here, Mishra discussed the issues regarding the projects with Coimbatore District Collector G S Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner M Prathap and other senior officials.

He sought to know about any shortcomings in the progress of the projects and also about the condition of Sri Lankan refugee camps, sources said.

Later, Mishra inspected the works at Boat House in Valankulam under Smart Cities Project and the multi-level car parking in R S Puram being built at a cost of Rs 44.78 crore.

Pollachi DMK MP K Shanmugasundaram and Coimbatore CPI(M) MP P R Natarajan were among those present at the review meeting.