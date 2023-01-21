Union Minister Says Tech Giants Need To Pay Digital News Platforms A 'fair Share'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, on Saturday called upon big tech companies to support digital news and said that there is a need to address the "imbalance" in the relationship between the two. Addressing the disbalance, Chandrashekhar said that big tech content aggregators should provide a “fair share of their revenues” to digital platforms of print news publishers.

Emphasising on the need to maintain the financial health of the news industry, both digital and print, the MoS for Information Technology said, “For the growth of the news industry, it is important that digital news platforms of all the publishers, who are the creators of original content, get a fair share of revenues from the big tech platforms which act as aggregators of content created by others.”

"We hope to address this issue of disproportionate control and imbalance of dynamics between content creation and its monetisation and the power that ad-tech companies and platforms hold today,” Chandrashekhar added while speaking at the ‘Future of Digital Media Conference 2023’ organised by Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) – an umbrella organisation of 17 news publishers of the country.

Countries working towards creating a balance

It is important to note that Australia, Canada, France and the European Union (EU) have taken initiatives that promote a fair distribution of revenue between creators of news content and aggregators. The Australian government, in February 2021, passed the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, which made it easier for media companies to negotiate contracts with big tech platforms such as Google. Following Australia’s lead, the Canadian government in 2022 tabled a bill in the parliament to make tech companies pay fair prices for the content to news organisations.