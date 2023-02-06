Union Minister Scindia Launches Unsparing Attack After Congress Eulogises Pervez Musharraf

Congress' Shashi Tharoor on Sunday condoled the demise of Pakistan's wily former military ruler and main architect of the 1999 Kargil War General Pervez Musharraf, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia launched an unsparing attack on Congress and questioned is it a 'Join hand-to-hand' campaign with enemies!?

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "An Indian “national” party’s leader first casts doubts on our soldiers’ act of bravery in Pulwama. Then another one eulogises Pervez Musharraf who was responsible for the Kargil war. 'Join hand-to-hand' campaign with enemies!?"

An Indian “national” party’s leader first casts doubts on our soldiers’ act of bravery in Pulwama.



Then another one eulogises Pervez Musharraf who was responsible for the Kargil war.



दुश्मनों के साथ ‘हाथ-से-हाथ जोड़ो’ अभियान!? — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 6, 2023

On Sunday, Congress MP and former Union External Affairs Minister Shashi Tharoor’s tweet calling former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf “a real force for peace” drew sharp criticism from the BJP.

"'Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease': once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP." Tharoor tweeted.

'Best describes Cong': Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said there was “nothing like a proper military thrashing for Fatcat Pak Dictator Generals to become a ‘force for peace’ and develop ‘clear strategic thinking’”. “Notwithstanding many lives lost and international laws violated and harm caused all around, these Generals will have their admiring fans in India,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar hit out at Tharoor saying his post "best describes Cong" (Congress).

Taking to Twitter, Chandrashekhar slammed the grand old party for finding peace in a person who "inflicted terror a backstabbing conflict and tortured our soldiers in violation of every International law".

"Nothing like a proper military thrashing for Fatcat Pak Dictator Generals to become a "force for peace" n develop "clear strategic thinking". Notwithstanding many lives lost n Intl laws violated n harm caused all around, these Generals will have their admiring fans in India (sic)," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Nothing like a proper military thrashing for Fatcat Pak Dictator Generals to become a "force for peace" n develop "clear strategic thinking".



Not withstandng many lives lost n Intl laws violated n harm caused all around, these Generals will hv their admiring fans in India https://t.co/uo5gRu9AYQ — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 5, 2023

General Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday in Dubai after battling an incurable disease. He lived in a self-imposed exile in the United Arnab Emirates to avoid criminal charges against him in Pakistan. According to his family, Musharraf was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.