Union Minister Shares Pics Of 'heritage Look' Of Railway Station Where PM Modi Sold Tea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the now renovated Vadnagar railway station on 16 July. This place had always been connected to the PM in a special way. PM Modi's father Damodardas had a tea stall inside the Vadnagar station in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

Vadnagar gets a heritage look: Union Minister shares pic

Union Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh shared pictures of the newly revamped Vadnagar Railway Station and said that it had been given a heritage look by India Tourism. She travelled with the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav from Gandhinagar to Vadnagar to inspect the newly built station. The journey was completed in a rail engine along with the locomotive pilot.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Vadnagar railway section and travelled in a rail engine along with the locomotive pilot yesterday

The railway station in this historic town has been revamped over a period of two years and its aesthetic designs have stone carvings. Separate entry and exit gates have been provided. The railway station has foot over bridges connecting the platforms, a waiting hall with a café, waiting rooms, including a separate waiting room for women, and a toilet.

Travelled by train from Gandhinagar to Vadnagar with Hon'ble RM Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji.



Inspected the all new Vadnagar Railway which has been given a heritage look by India Tourism where Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji started his inspiring journey.

Memories of Vadnagar are still etched in PM's mind

During his younger days, PM Modi used to help his father sell tea at the station and recalled those days, expressing a desire to visit the new-look facility. "My numerous memories are connected with this station," PM Modi said after inaugurating the redeveloped Vadnagar railway station in his home town via video link.

PM Modi said he wishes to visit all the places he inaugurated, including the Vadnagar station. He also flagged off the Gandhinagar-Varetha Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train which passes through Vadnagar. As Vadnagar railway station is a part of the heritage circuit, the tourism ministry spent Rs 8.5 crore to give a heritage look to the existing station building and its entry gate, an official stated

Vadnagar, around 100 km from the state capital Ahmedabad, has become a part of this expansion (of railway infrastructure), Modi said after inaugurating a slew of railways and other development projects in Gujarat. "The new station looks very attractive. Vadnagar has better railway connectivity now as it is part of the Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan heritage circuit which has been converted to broad gauge and electrified," PM Modi said.