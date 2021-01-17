Union Minister Shripad Naik Recovering Well, Vital Parameters Normal, Say GMCH Doctors

After Union Minister for State and AYUSH Shripad Naik met with an accident in Karnataka earlier this week, the health bulletin from the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Saturday gave an update on his health, stating that the Union MInister is recovering well and his wounds were healing.

GMCH Doctor: 'All parameters within normal limits'

While stating that Naik continues to be on high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygenation, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said, "All his vital parameters including blood pressure, pulse rate, and oxygen levels are within normal limits." Sharing further details about the health of the Union Minister, the doctor said, "All his blood values are within normal limits. His left upper limb and left lower limb dressing were changed today."

Dr Shivanand Bandekar said, "The wounds are looking better than before and healing well. Left wrist and elbow passive mobilization have been done, and he has been started on a semi-solid diet." Earlier in the day, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Naik.

AYUSH Min Shripad Naik met with road accident

Earlier on January 11, Shripad Naik and his wife Vijaya met with a road accident near Karnataka's Ankola district while travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka. While the Minister has survived the accident and is currently in the hospital for the injuries he sustained, his wife had succumbed to her injuries. Naik's personal secretary Deepak Ramdada Gome had also succumbed to the accident. Currently, Naik is in Goa for further treatment.

(With PTI inputs)