'Secularism Is Not The Nature Of Cong': Union Minister Slams The Party For Opposing CAA

Amid the uproar over CAA across the nation, Union Minister Prahald Joshi on Sunday slammed Congress for raising objections over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and stated that Secularism is not the nature of the Congress party. This statement comes after the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people as enshrined in it.

"Congress could not stand Ayodhya Judgement. They did not think that 70 years old issue would suddenly be sorted. They could not handle it and started with the CAA protest. India is not secular because of Congress. Secularism is not their nature and blood," he said while addressing the media in Bengaluru.

He further asserted the inability of the Congress party for the upliftment of the Muslim community in the society saying, "Muslims are lagging because of poverty, lack of education and other things just because of the Congress. Because of the useless, coward Congress, this is what has happened.

READ: Congress wrongly portraying BJP as communal: Goa DyCM

READ: Kerala: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala leads anti-CAA protest in Malappuram

Rahul Gandhi To Lead Congress's Citizenship Protest

With the nationwide agitation against CAA, Congress will hold a protest on Monday against the Centre's new citizenship law.. The protest meeting will be held at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who had been abroad since the protests over the new law escalated last Sunday, is expected to attend the meet.

More than 20 people have died in the protests against the new law since it was signed off by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 11. Fifteen of the deaths have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Mangaluru.

Top leaders of the party including its former president Rahul Gandhi and its General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to participate in the 'satyagraha dharna' till the evening, sources said. The decision to hold the silent protest was taken at a meeting of top party leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence here on Saturday evening, they said.

READ: Congress Minorities Department protest against CAA & NRC in Hyderabad

READ: Congress to hold silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday

(with ANI inputs)