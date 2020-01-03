Union Minister Smriti Irani Launches BJP's 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav' Campaign In Delhi

On Friday, the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) launched their election campaign 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav' for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi. Senior BJP leaders along with prominent leaders of the capital city like Smriti Irani, Vijay Goel, Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi amongst others were present at the news briefing. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani requested the citizens of Delhi to give their "suggestions" on various issues faced by Delhi by giving a missed call on 6357171717 under their 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav' campaign which would then be taken up by the BJP in their manifesto.

"Every worker of the BJP asks the citizens of Delhi on how Delhi can reach the heights of development in the next five years, how can there be growth of the poor, how can there be more respect for women, better education for children, better health facilities, better infrastructure facilities as well as strengthening the society. In all these dimensions, BJP requests every person in Delhi to give their suggestions by giving a missed call on 6357171717 under the 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav' campaign," said Irani.

Smriti Irani stated that based on these suggestions, the BJP will make their poll manifesto for Delhi for the next 5 years. Each and every suggestion from every family across the city would be taken into consideration for the manifesto. "This will go on for 2 weeks to know Delhi's "Mann Ki Baat," she said. The exercise works along the lines of the party’s Lok Sabha campaign ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath’ in which the party took suggestions from 10 crore people across the country.

How 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav' will be carried out

In the two-week-long exercise, the BJP will cover all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. The party will send around 50 ‘Sankalp Raths’ all over Delhi for this exercise. The raths will have LED screens and a suggestion box. The party will play videos of the achievements of the Modi government. During Lok Sabha elections, Delhi BJP had put up 150 suggestion boxes and organized over 350 field events in the city. The party had elicited over six lakh suggestions through letters, missed calls and social media.

BJP postpones 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav'

After the fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi in the early hours on Thursday, BJP had canceled the launch of the party's election campaign ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhaav (My Delhi, My Suggestion)’ for the upcoming February Assembly elections. Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP and Delhi party Chief Manoj Tiwari informed the same tagging national working president JP Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Irani in the tweet.

