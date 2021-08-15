Union Minister Smriti Irani Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters On Independence Day

On 74th Independence Day, Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani posted a video in honour of freedom fighters. The short animated video shared by the Member of Parliament featured the Indian flag hoisted on the Red Fort. Towards the end of the video, which was accompanied by an instrumental rendition of Vande Mataram, a text that read, "Happy Independence Day to all of you," appeared in Hindi.

While sharing the post, the minister wrote, "There have been many who bled , who suffered, who struggled so that we could breathe free in a Nation we call ‘Matrubhumi’ .. we live as a homage to their sacrifices , we endeavour to make them proud .. together we forge a destiny unparalleled , unmatched… we are a New India[sic]”.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Smriti Irani’s post

The post, which was shared on Sunday, instantly received over 35,000 views. People have left a variety of comments in response to the share. While some of the commenters wished, "Happy Independence Day," to the minister, some used heart or flag emoticons to express their feelings. The Union Minister often shares posts that are relatable to the public on social media. On Friday, she shared a picture of herself on Instagram with a motivational caption, "As the wise man once said on the Internet. Work in silence and let success be your noise."

In 2011, Smriti Irani was elected to the Rajya Sabha, India's Upper House, to represent Gujarat. She was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in August 2017 as a member of the Gujarat state legislature. She was elected to Lok Sabha from Amethi during the 2019 General Elections. Currently, Irani is the Union Minister for Women and Children's Development. From May 2014 to July 2016, she served as Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Minister for Information and Broadcasting from July 2017 to May 2018, and Minister for Textiles from July 2016 to July 2021. She is one of India's youngest Union Cabinet ministers and the country's first female Union Minister for Human Resource Development and Union Minister for Textiles.

Image- @smritiiraniofficial/Instagram