Union Minister Tomar Ready For Talks Over Agrarian Laws As Farmers Take Out Tractor Rally

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday expressing willingness for talks over the agrarian laws amid 7 months since the start of the farmers' protest. Speaking to the media, he mentioned that the Centre had conducted several rounds of talks with farm unions to resolve their grievances. At the same time, he reiterated that farmers should discuss the clauses of the laws threadbare.

"The Indian government has talked to the farmers 10-11 times. The talks have gone for more than 50 hours. We have tried to understand their problems. The farmers should frankly tell their issues with specific clauses. We are ready to examine and address these issues. We will definitely talk when there is a proposal from the farmers," Tomar stated.

Tomar's comment assumes significance on a day when hundreds of farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh are conducting a tractor rally to the Ghazipur border based on BKU leader Naresh Tikait's call. Meanwhile, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait remarked, "We are hopeful that the Centre will talk. We will take the next step if it refuses to talk. This agitation will continue until the Indian government does not repeal these laws and makes a law guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price.

The impasse over the farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.