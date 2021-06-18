Union Minister Tomar Rules Out Repeal Of 3 Farm Laws, Says 'Centre Open To Resume Talks'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday ruled out repealing the three new farm laws. The Union Agriculture Minister however said that the Centre is ready to resume talks with the protesting farmer unions on provisions of the legislation. "The Government of India is ready for talks with farmers. Except for repeal, if any farmers' union wants to talk on provisions of the Act even at midnight, Narendra Singh Tomar will welcome it," the agriculture minister said in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

भारत सरकार नए कृषि कानूनों से संबंधित प्रावधानों पर किसी भी किसान संगठन से और कभी भी बात करने को तैयार है...

हम उनका स्वागत करते हैं... pic.twitter.com/gv1FF9zU8i — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) June 18, 2021

Farmers raise black flags, disrupt construction site outside BJP office in Rewari

Earlier on June 14, the protesting farmers had expanded their demonstration from the border to areas where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was holding any activity in Haryana. On Monday, the protestors were seen disrupting a construction site of the BJP office in Haryana's Rewari where the Bhumi Pujan ceremony had taken place. Protestors raised black flags, slogans against the party and even pulled out bricks from the ongoing construction of the building. However, this is not the first time that the demonstrators have disturbed any event of the BJP. In the past, several events of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have been attacked by the farmer protestors.

'Centre ready for discussion'

Amid farmers escalating their demonstration, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday clarified doubts around the three Farm Laws asserting that the government was ready to talk to the farmers with an open mind to resolve all differences. On June 10, Hardeep Singh Puri had shared a video of how a farmer was receiving procurement money directly into his account instead of waiting to receive his share from middlemen. Highlighting the 'reality of the Farm laws', the Union Minister had said that the MSP and mandi system will remain as it was for the farmers.

Farmers protest against three laws

The farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws for a year now demanding a complete repeal. The protests further gained momentum after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi. The protestors have been demanding nothing but a complete repeal however the government has agreed to make changes but complete withdrawal is off the table.

Earlier in May, farmers had launched a violent protest against CM Khattar as he was scheduled to inaugurate a 500-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients in Hisar. A similar incident had taken place on January 10 this year in Kamila village in Karnal.

(Image: PTI)