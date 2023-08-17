Last Updated:

Union Minister VK Singh Foresees 'Trillion-Dollar' Economy For UP Under CM Yogi's Leaderhsip

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has set a target of making the state a trillion-dollar economy," said Union Minister of State V K Singh said on Wednesday.

Press Trust Of India
CM Yogi

Image: PTI


Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on the path to becoming a "trillion-dollar economy", Union Minister of State V K Singh said on Wednesday.

He was addressing a gathering at JNU here on the launch of a book titled "Yogi@Trillion Drive: Accelerating to a Trillion $ Economy".

"The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has set a target of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. For this, the state government has implemented strict law and order along with structural reforms and innovations in communication and transport," Singh said.

The book, available in both Hindi and English, is essentially a research document on Chief Minister Adityanath's ambitious plans of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. It is edited by JNU Professor Punam Kumari.

On the occasion, Dean of Colleges at the University of Delhi Balaram Pani said Adityanath by following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showed his determination towards improving the quality of life of the people of his state.

The book is a "good record" of these policies and practices, he said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
