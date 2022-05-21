Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states on May 21 welcomed the Central government's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel to give relief to the common man. The excise duty cut will lead to a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol in the national capital and Rs 7 a litre on diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a sensitive leader who cares for every section of society. He said that the concerns of the interests of the poor, farmers and the general public of the country have always been the centre of the decisions of the PM Modi government.

मोदी जी देश के हर वर्ग की चिंता करने वाले एक संवेदनशील नेता हैं।



इसलिए पिछले 8 सालों से देश के गरीब, किसान और आम जनता के हितों की चिंता हमेशा से मोदी सरकार के निर्णयों के केंद्र में रही है।



इस जन-हितैषी निर्णय के लिए @narendramodi जी और @nsitharaman जी का आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 21, 2022

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he is grateful to PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the visionary decision of reducing Central excise on petrol and diesel.

"I want to highlight the fact despite this 2nd reduction in Central excise, price of Petrol & Diesel in States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand & Kerala remain around ₹10-15 higher than in BJP ruled states," Puri highlighted.

This decision follows Nov ‘21 central excise cut of ₹5 on Petrol & ₹10 on Diesel. It underlines PM Modi Ji’s unwavering commitment to concerns of citizens & showcases PM’s leadership in crisis, despite refusal by some states to reduce prices & extraordinary supply constraints. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 21, 2022

"Modi Sarkar Is Listening! Thank you PM @NarendraModi ji for the slew of measures to bring relief to all sections of the society. Central excise duty cut on Petrol & Diesel is a major step towards easing prices," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also welcomed the public-friendly decisions by the Centre. He said that reduction of excise duty on fuel and subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder to over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will bring cheers and respite to citizens.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also applauded measures announced by Union Finance Minister Sitharaman to address the difficult economic situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

UP, MP, Uttarakhand CMs welcome move

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the government's decision to reduce petrol and diesel prices is dedicated to the public welfare that will benefit every section of the society equally. "Thank you very much, PM Modi."

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के नेतृत्व में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जनहित में आज पेट्रोल पर ₹08 प्रति लीटर और डीजल पर ₹06 प्रति लीटर एक्साइज ड्यूटी की कमी की गई है।



लोक-कल्याण को समर्पित इस निर्णय से समाज का हर वर्ग समान रूप से लाभान्वित होगा।



हार्दिक आभार प्रधानमंत्री जी! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 21, 2022

"With the decision to reduce the central excise duty on petrol and diesel, the countrymen will now get a relief of Rs 9.5 on petrol and Rs 7 per litre on diesel. For this revolutionary decision, My Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji," Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the common man will be benefitted from the step which will help in reducing inflation. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also thanked the government.

"Highly applaud the measures of FM Smt @nsitharaman Ji for cutting down central excise duty on petrol by Rs 9.5 & diesel by Rs 7 considering the interests of the common men & the poor. I heartily thank GoI led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for taking this decision," Arunachal Pradesh CM Dr Manik Saha said.

