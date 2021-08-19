Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan Embark On Their Jan Ashirwad Yatra

On Thursday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to begin their Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The two Union Ministers were greeted warmly at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Vaishnaw and Pradhan also paid a visit to the Jagannath Temple in Puri today.

"Thank you to our party workers and the general public for welcoming and congratulating us after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport with Union Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw," Pradhan tweeted in Odia.

He also said, “In the wake of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', the public and party workers in Pipili have traditionally held a grand reception. Thank you for your love and affection”.

Vaishnaw tweeted in Odia, saying: "Dharmendra Pradhan and I arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport @dpradhanbjp ji. Party workers warmly welcomed us today. We have a number of engagements in Bhubaneswar and Puri along with the darshan of Lord Jagannath."

He also tweeted later during one of the stops in his visit, “I feel fortunate to have seen the five-pronged prayer and burial at the Satyavadi Bakul Forest School I This experience will be memorable on the occasion of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra I Thank you for the congratulations of the party workers and people”.

Jan Ashirwad Yatra meant to introduce new ministers to the people post Cabinet reshuffle

The Yatra, which is taking place between August 16 and 20, is intended to seek the people's blessings for the 43 new ministers. In addition, four of the new ministers are from Uttar Pradesh, a state which is in the midst of an election. Because they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to frequent disruptions by the Opposition, the new Union Ministers have proceeded with the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

The yatra, which is meant to introduce the new ministers to the crowd, will strive to educate people about the BJP-led central government's accomplishments in the internal, foreign, economic, social, and health realms, as well as programmes targeted at increasing employment with a focus on self-reliance. Banners, hoardings, and advertisements would also be used to achieve this goal of the Yatra.

With inputs from ANI.

(Image credits: @BJP4ODISHA - Twitter)