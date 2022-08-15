Quick links:
As India marks 75 years of Independence, several Union Ministers lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Panch Pran" (five pledges) for a developed nation. While addressing the nation from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister talked about the five pledges that the country needs to prioritise in order to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters by the year 2047- the 100th year of India's Independence.
The 'Panch Prans' are
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter and hailed the Panch Prans, "PM Narendra Modi set out 5 commitments for New India as it heads towards its Independence centenary".
PM @narendramodi set out 5 commitments for New India as it heads towards its Independence centenary:— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 15, 2022
1 An India that is developed.
2 An India free of colonial mindset.
3 An India proud of its heritage.
4 An India united & integrated.
5 An India whose citizens put duty above all. https://t.co/YdOGi3lcf7
Union Minister Smriti Irani lauded PM Modi's five pledges and tweeted, "For the coming 25 years, we have to focus our power, resolve and potential on these 'Panch Prans'.
आने वाले 25 साल के लिए हमें इन 'पंच प्रण' पर अपनी शक्ति, संकल्पों एवं सामर्थ्य को केंद्रित करना होगा।— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 15, 2022
1- विकसित भारत हेतु बड़ा संकल्प
2- ग़ुलामी का एक अंश नहीं रखना
3- विरासत पर गर्व
4- एकता और एकजुटता
5- नागरिकों का कर्तव्य
- PM @narendramodi जी#स्वतंत्रतादिवस pic.twitter.com/kIiZ8inVeT
In yet another tweet, Union Minister Irani stated, "Today on the occasion of Independence Day PM Narendra Modi Ji gave the mantra of "Panch Prana" to make India "Strong, Prosperous and Developed" by 2047. This mantra of his, related to his power, determination, and ability, is inspiring to restore India's ancient fame and glory".
#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के अवसर पर आज PM @narendramodi जी ने 2047 तक "सशक्त, समृद्ध एवं विकसित" भारत बनाने के लिए "पंच प्रण" का मंत्र दिया।— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 15, 2022
अपनी शक्ति, संकल्पों एवं सामर्थ्य को साधने संबंधित उनका यह मंत्र, भारत की प्राचीन ख्याति एवं गौरव को पुनः स्थापित करने हेतु प्रेरणादायी है। pic.twitter.com/roIzjkplW2
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted and informed about the takeaways from the Red Fort.
Takeaways from the Red Fort:— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 15, 2022
Dedicate oneself for (1) Developed India (2) getting out of Ghulami/Slave mindset (3) Remember & be proud of our virasat/heritage (4) Ekta/Unity and togetherness (5) citizens duty.
This, even as we reject Corruption and Parivaarvad/dynasty. https://t.co/mRQBcocsCA
Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's 'Panch Prana' for the elixir of independence".
आजादी के अमृत काल के लिए प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी के 'पंच प्रण'...— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 15, 2022
1- विकसित भारत
2- गुलामी के हर अंश से मुक्ति
3- विरासत पर गर्व
4- एकता और एकजुटता
5- नागरिकों का कर्तव्य#IDay2022 pic.twitter.com/d8LHOwk84G
Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, "With the beginning of the first dawn of the nectar period, a new era has begun. So come, let us all resolve to fulfil the call of five vows of Amrit Kaal propounded by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji from Red Fort and establish the country as a vocal nation on the world stage".
पांच प्रण:— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 15, 2022
1. भारत को विकसित राष्ट्र बनाना
2. औपनिवेशिक मानसिकता के हर जंजीरों को तोड़ फेंकना
3. अपनी सभ्यता, संस्कृति एवं जीवनशैली पर गर्व
4. एकजुटता
5. देशवासियों में नागरिक कर्तव्य बोध का संचार करना
आइए, इन पांच प्रणों को संकल्पित कर राष्ट्र निर्माण में अपनी भागीदारी निभाएं।🙏 https://t.co/xBvC8CzsqX
PM Modi addressed the Independence Day speech from the Red Fort where he laid the 'panchpran'- India's 5 resolves for the next 25 years. PM Modi also urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India, he added.