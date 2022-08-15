As India marks 75 years of Independence, several Union Ministers lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Panch Pran" (five pledges) for a developed nation. While addressing the nation from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister talked about the five pledges that the country needs to prioritise in order to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters by the year 2047- the 100th year of India's Independence.

The 'Panch Prans' are

Developed India

Freedom from every trace of slavery

Proud of heritage

Unity and solidarity

Duties of citizens

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter and hailed the Panch Prans, "PM Narendra Modi set out 5 commitments for New India as it heads towards its Independence centenary".

1 An India that is developed.

2 An India free of colonial mindset.

3 An India proud of its heritage.

4 An India united & integrated.

5 An India whose citizens put duty above all.

Union Minister Smriti Irani lauded PM Modi's five pledges and tweeted, "For the coming 25 years, we have to focus our power, resolve and potential on these 'Panch Prans'.

In yet another tweet, Union Minister Irani stated, "Today on the occasion of Independence Day PM Narendra Modi Ji gave the mantra of "Panch Prana" to make India "Strong, Prosperous and Developed" by 2047. This mantra of his, related to his power, determination, and ability, is inspiring to restore India's ancient fame and glory".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted and informed about the takeaways from the Red Fort.

Takeaways from the Red Fort:

Dedicate oneself for (1) Developed India (2) getting out of Ghulami/Slave mindset (3) Remember & be proud of our virasat/heritage (4) Ekta/Unity and togetherness (5) citizens duty.



This, even as we reject Corruption and Parivaarvad/dynasty.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's 'Panch Prana' for the elixir of independence".

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, "With the beginning of the first dawn of the nectar period, a new era has begun. So come, let us all resolve to fulfil the call of five vows of Amrit Kaal propounded by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji from Red Fort and establish the country as a vocal nation on the world stage".

पांच प्रण:

1. भारत को विकसित राष्ट्र बनाना

2. औपनिवेशिक मानसिकता के हर जंजीरों को तोड़ फेंकना

3. अपनी सभ्यता, संस्कृति एवं जीवनशैली पर गर्व

4. एकजुटता

5. देशवासियों में नागरिक कर्तव्य बोध का संचार करना

आइए, इन पांच प्रणों को संकल्पित कर राष्ट्र निर्माण में अपनी भागीदारी निभाएं।🙏

PM Modi gives 5 pledges 'panch prans'

PM Modi addressed the Independence Day speech from the Red Fort where he laid the 'panchpran'- India's 5 resolves for the next 25 years. PM Modi also urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India, he added.

Developed India- The first pran is to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India. Freedom from every trace of slavery- The second pran is to erase all traces of servitude. Even if we see the smallest things of servitude, inside us or nearby us, we have to get rid of them. Proud of heritage- The third is to take pride in our legacy. Unity and solidarity- Four is the strength of unity for our dreams of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Duties of citizens- The fifth pran is the duties of citizens which include the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers also. This is a big pranshakti for fulfilling the dreams of the country in the next 25 years.

(Image: PTI/ANI)