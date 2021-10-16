Union Ministers Launch India's Vaccination Anthem; 'Teeke Se Bacha Hain Desh' | Watch

As India nears achieving the target of administering 100 crore vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya along with Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Rameswar Teli launched India’s vaccination anthem on Saturday, October 16 to further encourage Indian citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine anthem was launched by the Union ministers at Shastri Bhawan, where Kailash Kher, the composer of the vaccine anthem was also present. The launch of the anthem was done virtually where Chief Managing Directors of Oil and Natural Gas Companies also marked their presence.

The audio-visual song was produced and sung by the Padma Shree Awardee Kailash Kher. The song is called “Teeke se bacha hain desh”, meaning the country is protected through the ongoing vaccination. The three-minute-long video features Kailash Kher advocating people to leave hesitancy and sign up for vaccination since this is the only way to get over the ongoing pandemic. The video also shows people of different age groups getting vaccinated, promoting the inoculation drive.

The video was shared by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on their Twitter accounts along with the hashtag #BharatKaTikakaran. Hardeep Singh Puri called the anthem, “A song that slays vaccine hesitancy!.”

COVID vaccination in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday that India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage had surpassed 97.23 crores with the administration of 8,36,118 COVID vaccine doses in the past 24 hours. 97,23,77,045 dosages have been provided in the country so far during 96,05,482 sessions as of 7 a.m. The first dose of the COVID vaccine was provided to 1,03,75,703 health care professionals, and the second dose was given to 90,68,232.

COVID-19 situation in India

However, in the last 24 hours, 15,981 additional COVID-19 instances have been detected. For the past eight days, daily new cases have been reported to be less than 20,000. With this, the active caseload had dropped to 2,01,632, the lowest level in 218 days, and represents 0.59 per cent of all positive cases in the country. The recovery of 17,861 patients has brought the total number of patients rescued to 3,33,99,961.

