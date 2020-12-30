Union Ministers Partake In Farmers' 'langar' Amid 7th Round Of Centre-Farmer Talks

UPDATE at 5:30 PM

According to sources, government has told farmers that the demands and issues related to the three agricultural laws can be discussed by forming a committee. The government has reportedly given a detailed information related to the law that there is a long process to make and abolish the law. The Centre has already ruled out scrapping the laws.

In a friendly gesture to protesting farmers, Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash on Wednesday joined the 40 farm union leaders to partake in their food during the lunch break at the 7th round of talks between Centre and farmers. As per the previous talks, farmers have refused to partake in government's food, insisting on bringing their own food to Vigyan Bhawan. Source report that the Centre has maintained that the laws will not be repealed, but agreed to talk on MSP later, asking the farmers to stop their agitation, once again. Farmers continue to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws for the 35th consecutive day, demanding a total repeal and calling for a nationwide stir on January 1.

Ministers partake in farmers' food

Delhi: Union Ministers Piyush Goyal & Narendra Singh Tomar having food with farmers leaders during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the govt is holding talks with farmers on three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/dk31Bt1c6X — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

7th round of Centre-farmer talks

Prior to the seventh round of talks, the farmers had set forth the agenda of the meet- repeal Farm laws, legally guarantee MSP, amend NCR air quality ordinance & repeal Electricity Bill 2020. The Centre retorted stating that a detailed discussion will be held on the farmers' concerns pertaining to the three farm laws, procurement at Minimum Support Price, the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The farmers had planned a tractor rally on Wednesday, but have postponed it as talks have been scheduled with the Centre. Moreover, Centre and state government have warned farmers of strict action after 1500 telecom towers were damaged by certain farmers - in a protest against industrialists.

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. PM Modi has also released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

Farmers, Centre hold 7th round of talks over Farm Laws, 4-point agenda on table