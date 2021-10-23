Union Ministers Pay Tribute To Former VP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat On His Birth Anniversary

Union Ministers and top BJP officials paid tributes to the veteran leader and former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth anniversary. Shekhawat was born in Sikar, Rajasthan, in 1923 and served as the state's chief minister and 11th Vice President of India.

Taking to Koo, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, noted, "Tributes to former Vice President and senior BJP leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat ji on his birth anniversary."

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, wrote on Koo, "Tributes to the inspiring personality, former Vice President of India and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, the most revered Bhairon Singh Shekhawat ji on his birth anniversary." (roughly translated)

Birth Anniversary of Bhairo Singh

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, wrote on Koo, "Courteous remembrance on the birth anniversary of former Vice President of India Bhairon Singh Shekhawat ji. In a long public life, he made a significant contribution to the development of the state of Rajasthan and the country by performing the responsibility of various posts very efficiently. His work will always be an example for all of us." (roughly translated)

Taking to Koo, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda stated, "My humble tribute to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat ji, 11th Vice President of India on his birth anniversary today."

Know more about former VP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Shekhawat was born in the village of Khachariyawas in the princely state of Jaipur on October 23, 1923. This village is presently located in Rajasthan's Sikar district. Devi Singh Shekhawat was Shekhawat's father, and Banne Kanwar was Shekhawat's mother. In the rural school, Shekhawat received his primary education. He received his high-school education from Jobner, which was 30 km from the village.

When Rajasthan's Legislative Assembly was founded in 1952, Shekhawat decided to give it a shot and became an MLA. Then there was no turning back, and the Leader of the Opposition rose up the ranks to become Chief Minister and Vice President. From August 19, 2002, to July 21, 2007, he was Vice President. From 1977 to 1980, 1990 to 1992, and 1993 to 1998, he served as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. In July 2007, he ran for President as an independent with the support of the National Democratic Alliance, but he was defeated, and Pratibha Patil was elected President. On July 21, 2007, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat resigned as Vice President after the presidential elections. On May 15, 2010, he passed away.

Image: PTI