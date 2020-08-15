Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Javadekar, RS Prasad Tweet Wishes On 74th Independence Day

As the nation stepped into the dawn of August 15 when the country celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Union Cabinet Ministers extended wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar were among the few who took to Twitter to wish the citizens on the Independence Day.

"My heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. Today is a day to salute the sacrifices and courage of innumerable freedom fighters and take inspiration from them and pledge to make the country powerful and self-reliant," Piyush Goyal tweeted in Hindi.

स्वतंत्रता दिवस के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनायें।



आज का दिन असंख्य स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के बलिदान और साहस को नमन करने के साथ ही उनसे प्रेरणा लेते हुए देश को शक्तिशाली, स्वावलंबी, और आत्मनिर्भर बनाने का प्रण करने का दिन है।#AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/ZphPqQmRhr — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 15, 2020

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also wished the nation on Independence Day by saluting those who sacrificed themselves for the country's freedom.

सभी देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

This Independence Day I salute all those who sacrificed themselves for India's freedom.

Let the spirit of freedom take us to the path of growth and prosperity of our nation.

Jai Hind !#AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/8w6OcZ18aF — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 15, 2020

Even Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished on the occasion of 74th Independence Day

"I salute all the brave sons of Mother Bharati who sacrificed their lives to make the country independent. We will all try with our life and might to build India of your dreams. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!" Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

देश को स्वतंत्र कराने के लिए अपने प्राणों को न्योछावर कर देने वाले मां भारती के सभी वीर सपूतों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस के पावन अवसर पर सादर प्रणाम करता हूं।



आपके सपनों के भारत के निर्माण के लिए हम सब प्राण-प्रण से प्रयास करेंगे। जय हिन्द, जय भारत! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 15, 2020

"Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen of the 74th Independence Day. Salute the martyrs who freed Mother Bharati from the British subordination by unceasing sacrifice and sacrifice. Jai Hind," CM Yogi tweeted.