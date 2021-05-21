Union Ministry Invites Applications From Startups To Develop New Tech To Tackle COVID Wave

The Department of Science and Technology has invited applications from startups and companies for developing new technologies and innovative products to tackle the ongoing devastating wave of COVID-19.

The official release by the Ministry of Science and Technology read, "As a rapid response to support startup driven solutions for tackling the current challenging second wave of COVID 2.0 in the country, Indian startups and companies have been invited to apply for developing new technologies and innovative products that can enable our country to fight the crisis."

NIDHI4COVID2.0

The NIDHI4COVID2.0 initiative is a special drive of the Government of India (GOI) National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), for supporting indigenous solutions and innovative products to combat the crisis that the country is currently facing due to the pandemic.

This is a newly incorporated initiative under which the companies can apply, will fund eligible startups and companies registered in India offering promising solutions in the thrust areas of oxygen innovation, portable solution, relevant medical accessories, diagnostic, informatics, or any other solution that addresses/ mitigate various challenges witnessed by country or society due to severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Development & Manufacturing are Import Substitution

Development and manufacturing (import substitution) of the products parts are currently imported for the devices like Oxygen Concentrators and so on would be considered for Speed Support through DST supported network of Technology Business Incubators (TBIs).

This initiative has been built based on NSTEDB's past experience of implementing the Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis (CAWACH) and also through special calls through National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations- Seed Support System (NIDHI-SSS) from Technology Business Incubators (TBI) to support startups.

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST said, "Supporting the development of devices like Oxygen Concentrators also brings with it huge opportunities in the development and manufacturing of several critical components that are being imported such as specialized valves, zeolite materials, oil-less and noiseless miniaturised compressors, gas sensors, etc. which have wider applications in several sectors."

In the current situation, startups can play a major role in bringing new technologies and products to the market, thus making our country stronger on various fronts against the ongoing war on COVID-19. Some of the startups already possess promising technologies but require mentoring, financial and marketing support to go to the next level. Thus, DST's attempt through this newly formed initiative is to scout and support deserving startups with much-needed support to scale up their technologies, helping them attain the product deployment stage soon.