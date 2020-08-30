Union Ministry Officials Review COVID-19 Preparedness In UTs As Cases Continue To Soar

Union Home Secretary and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Secretary jointly reviewed the measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in the Union Territories on Saturday, August 29.

According to the reports, the top officials conducted the meeting through video conferencing and reviewed measures in Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli as well as Daman and Diu.

Officers brief union home secretary

While addressing the meeting, senior officers of the UTs briefed the Union Home secretary about the measures taken for isolation of COVID-19 positive cases, availability of health infrastructure/medical personnel, para-medical staff, testing management of the positive cases, etc.

As per reports, the officials in the UTs were directed to make sure that the medical workers and other essential service providers at the frontline work in close tandem to curb the pandemic.

In addition, the officials were also directed to ramp up testing facilities, increase monitoring for early detection of COVID-19 cases and other measures including, maintaining social distancing, sanitisation, wearing of masks, etc.

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued Unlock-4 guidelines which will be effective from September 1 as authorities aim to open more activities outside the containment zones. According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases and 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated cases as of August 29.

(With ANI Inputs)

