Union Ministry Reaches Out To Specially-abled Boy In J&K; Assures Support For Surgery

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is stepping towards the betterment of differently-abled students in Kashmir. The Union Ministry recently reached out to a specially-abled boy named Parvaiz in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. Parvaiz walks to school every day to pursue his dreams. To ease his problems, the ministry has assured necessary steps for his corrective surgery and prosthetic support.

Parvaiz is a 9th-grade student pursuing his education at Government High School in Nowgam, J&K. He lost his leg at a very young age. Earlier, in an interview with ANI, the 14-year-old kid shared how he has to cover a distance of about two kilometres every day. He further mentioned that the roads of his village are not good and if he gets an artificial limb, he can walk and achieve his dreams.

Parvaiz added that even though he has been provided with a wheelchair by the Social Welfare Department, he can never use it due to the road conditions of his village. He said, "I walk 2 kilometres per day to reach my school. The road to reach my school is damaged. I sweat a lot after reaching school as it is difficult for me to walk."

He further mentioned how he loves playing sports and said, "I offer prayers after reaching school. I love cricket, volleyball and kabaddi. I hope that the government helps me in shaping my future. I have a fire within me to achieve my dreams." "I do get hurt seeing that my friends can walk properly. However, I thank God for providing me with strength," he added.

Parvaiz further urged the government to provide him with an artificial limb or any other mode of transportation. He said, "Amputation was carried out by doctors at a hospital for which my father had to pay a huge sum of money. My father had to sell his property for my treatment."

Pratima Bhoumik addresses the situation

Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, took to her Twitter handle to address the situation and revealed the necessary measures taken by the misnitry. She wrote, "The Experts from Composite Regional Center, Srinagar under Ministry of @MSJEGOI, reached the home of this Divyang boy in Kupwara District today. Necessary steps are being taken up for corrective surgery and prosthetic support."

The Experts from Composite Regional Center, Srinagar under Ministry of @MSJEGOI, reached to the home of this Divyang boy in Kupwara District today. Necessary steps are being taken up for corrective surgery and prosthetic support. @PMOIndia @socialpwds https://t.co/lQqBZ9g4DZ pic.twitter.com/9z08LsOOfy — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) June 5, 2022

Image: Twitter/@pratimabhoumik